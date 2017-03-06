Bayley-Charlotte Talk Fastlane Title Match, Update On Angle/Graves Interview

– Former WWE Superstar and soon-to-be WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle filmed an interview with former NXT star turned WWE announcer Corey Graves for the new WWE Network original series, “Bring it to the Table” this past week. The episode is scheduled to premiere on WWE’s over-the-top digital subscription service on Monday, March 13th immediately following that evening’s episode of WWE RAW.

– Ahead of their RAW Women’s Championship showdown at tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Bayley and Charlotte Flair have exchanged some pre-match comments with each other via social media. “Tonight is bigger than the night I won the title,” wrote Bayley via her official Twitter page. “Tonight I fight to be better than the best.”

Charlotte went on to respond with a photo of her pointing to the WrestleMania 33 sign at RAW on her official Twitter page. The photo was accompanied by a message from the former champion that read, “I’m walking into WrestleMania as the [five time champiobn].” The PPV concluded with hashtags that read, “#QueenOfPPV” and “#FastLane.”

Join us here later this evening for live WWE Fastlane pay-per-view results coverage.