Bayley On Her RAW Win, WWE Network Update, John Cena’s Wish Moment At RAW

– 16 year old Make-A-Wish Kid Eyad was who John Cena visited in the front row after his non-title win over WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz at RAW last night in San Jose. Eyad and his family are from Union City, CA. Cena also spent some time with Eyad backstage during the show. Below is video from the ringside moment:

– The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Collection on the WWE Network will go live this Friday at 10am EST on-demand. The Network updated their Shorts section earlier this week with a “Then & Now” Collection on SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and a “Playback” Collection on The Miz.

