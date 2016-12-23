Bayley On Her WWE Debut, Differences Between NXT & WWE’s Main Roster

Former NXT Women’s Champion Bayley recently spoke with the Total Wrestling Magazine publication out of the United Kingdom for an in-depth interview.

Regarding her WWE debut and teaming with Sasha Banks to take on the duo of Dana Brooke and Charlotte Flair, Bayley stated that it was incredible.

“It was incredible. I was trying to keep it cool the whole day. Because it wasn’t my official debut I feel like I held in my emotions a lot as I thought this doesn’t mean anything really, so I’m just going to have fun with it and enjoy it. I thought it was ok and I said thank you for letting me do this, that was incredible. I was so surprised by how excited the crowd was that it was me. I thought it was fun. Then I got to my hotel room and as soon as I closed the door I broke down and was like what just happened?”

The former NXT Women’s Champion also spoke about the similarities and differences in being on the NXT roster versus WWE’s main roster.

“It’s tough but it’s all worth it. It’s been a long road for me coming from NXT. I’ve been with NXT for almost four years, and just getting to WWE and now being able to travel with them; I kind of have to make new friends and get hotel rooms, and travel in different cities every single night. It’s very different, but it’s so much fun. All the hard work that I had with NXT has prepared me for this.”

