Bayley On What She Has To Prove At WrestleMania (Video), Cena & Nikki On ESPN, Takeover Promo

– As noted, the Fatal 4 Way for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 33 will now see Bayley defend against Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax under Elimination Match rules. Tonight’s RAW saw Bayley and Sasha defeat Nia and Charlotte but the segment ended with Nia standing over her opponents with the title. In the Fallout video below, Bayley gives Nia props and says she’s the most dominant force the division seen in a while but she’s not unbeatable. Bayley talks about being prepared for the Triple Threat with Sasha and Charlotte but Nia is now the Wild Card. Bayley goes on and says WrestleMania meant a lot to her but she’s going to prove to everyone that she is deserving of the title, which she also needs to prove to herself.

– John Cena and Nikki Bella will be Jonathan Coachman’s guests for Wednesday’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter. Coach and the ESPN crew will be in Orlando to cover WrestleMania all weekend. As noted, WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day will also be appearing on various ESPN programs tomorrow.

– Below is a promo for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” event with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Ember Moon vs. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, The Revival vs. DIY vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain in a Triple Threat Elimination Match, the debuting Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and more. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 7:30pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show.