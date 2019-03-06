Bayley Speaks: Getting Help From The Revival, Hoping For A Title Defense In WWE NXT, More

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley recently spoke with The Mirror and revealed the close friends that have helped she and Sasha Banks out with the tag team wrestling game – RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival.

Bayley admitted that the mindset between tag team and singles wrestling has been totally different, but she and Banks have been able to lean on Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder for help.

“It’s so hard. It’s so so different. It’s a whole different psychology and it’s been a struggle to learn, but it’s been very fun,” Bayley said. “Sasha and I are so lucky to have The Revival on Raw with us and we’re so lucky to be such good friends with them because they help us so much in understanding the why in so many things. They teach us the psychology of actually being a tag team – people don’t understand that.”

Bayley went on and revealed that The Revival will sit with them and watch matches that they all learn from. She said The Revival has helped The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection so much. She added, “When you’re in a tag match like you have this tag partner and you make it known that you have this partner that you can work with. There’s so many little things, we’ve had hundred of tag matches, but now that we are The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection, we are the Women’s Tag Team Champions, we have to up our game as far as these matches go. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder will sit with us and watch matches with us and show us matches that we all learn from and I can’t say enough good things about them, because they’ve helped us so much. I’m just excited to get better.”

Bayley was quiet when asked to comment on the rumored WrestleMania 35 Triple Threat with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, but she did say an opportunity like this has always been the dream of the women’s division.

“That’s been our goal this whole time. Whenever anyone’s asked ‘what’s your goal?’, four years ago, five years ago, our answer was always to main event WrestleMania,” Bayley said. “That is still is the answer, until it happens that is still always going to be our answer. That’s everybody’s answer, whether your male, female, it doesn’t matter. So the fact that we are very close to it happening, is just like an insane feeling. I’m not going to believe it until it actually happens, but I just love seeing that we’ve come this far and it’s actually in the conversation.”

Bayley also revealed that she and Banks are pushing for a title defense in WWE NXT. They recently returned to NXT TV to put the black & yellow women’s division on notice and there has been talk of having the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles defended on NXT, RAW and SmackDown. Bayley said they are pushing for a title defense in NXT and it’s something they really want to do.

She said, “We just returned home to NXT last week and just that was an incredible feeling, to bring those titles to where it all started for us. We had our first matches in that building, we had our first main event in that building. So it was very special. I can’t even explain the feeling but if we were able to defend our titles with NXT, no matter where it is, in any building, that is something we really want to do. We’re pushing for it. I don’t know how to explain it, it’s kind of a full circle feeling for us because we never teamed together once in NXT and we were always beating the crap out of each other, but now we’re coming back as a team and we’re fighting side by side. It’s very cool and being able to help the future, which is NXT, is something that is very humbling to both of us.”

Banks and Bayley will make their first title defense at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view when they face Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.