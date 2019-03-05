Bayley Speaks: Intergender Matches Returning To WWE, Tough Nia Jax, No Twitter Feuds, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley recently spoke with SPORTbible and said she would love to see intergender matches return to WWE.

“I would love for intergender matches to start happening again, it happened in the past when you had Lita teaming with The Hardy Boyz and Eddie (Guerrero) getting involved with Chyna, with things happening like Nia Jax in the Men’s Royal Rumble there’s a possibility there and I would love any part of that,” Bayley said. “I think the men are just as excited for the women and it helps push them too. One you see someone giving it their all in the ring and getting attention, it pushes everyone, the men have been nothing but supportive of the opportunities we’ve received so far.”

Bayley and Sasha Banks are scheduled to defend their titles for the first time at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, against Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka. Bayley praised Jax.

“She’s tough, really tough,” Bayley said. “She has the size advantage and we’ve had so many battles over NXT and Raw but I’ve never truly conquered her yet. I can learn as many techniques as I want but her strength will always overpower mine, so for me it’s about finding different creative ways to get around her.”

It’s been rumored that Banks and Bayley will take their titles to SmackDown after Fastlane, for potential defenses against The IIconics or Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Bayley said they want to wrestle everyone in the division, across WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown, but they would love to face Deville and Rose, the team they defeated to win the titles in the recent Elimination Chamber match.

“We want to wrestle everybody in this division, we want to prove we’re the best,” Bayley said. “We would love to have a one on one tag match with Sonya and Mandy just to prove that we are the dominant team because those two are very close friends as well.”

One of the hottest WWE topics of last week was the war of tweets between Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Bayley said social media is a great tool and she does enjoy reading the back & forths, but she doesn’t plan on following in their footsteps with the Twitter beefs.

“It’s a great tool, especially when you don’t get the TV time (to interact with fans). I just wish there were other ways to do it, I know how it is you can’t always get on TV to say what you want to say or what you really feel,” Bayley said. “If that’s the way you wanna take it, then go ahead, it’s not really my cup of tea but I do enjoy reading.”