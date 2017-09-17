Bayley Talks About Planning To Headline WrestleMania 35, Rollins/WWE 2K18

WWE Superstar Bayley recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated “Extra Mustard” section for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On when she plans to headline WrestleMania by: “I plan on headlining WrestleMania by WrestleMania 35. I want a one-on-one match with Sasha Banks. A Fatal Four-Way with Sasha, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte would also be great some day at a WrestleMania.”

On Seth Rollins getting the WWE 2K18 cover and if she feels there will be a WWE video game cover in her future: “It’s really special for me because I’m really close with Seth Rollins, and he is on the cover. I was part of the game last year, and that was a huge accomplishment for me. I got a sneak preview of the game, and it’s so amazing.”

