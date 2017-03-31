Bayley Talks About Why WWE Fans Are So Connected To Her

RAW Women’s Champion Bayley spoke with USA Today’s For The Win Column ahead of her title defense against Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax at this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.

During the discussion, Bayley shared her thoughts on why she is as connected to WWE fans as she is.

“I still try to figure that out myself,” said Bayley. “The way I feel connected to them — and it might feel different than the way they feel connected to me or it might be the same – I still feel like I’m such a fan. Every time I come out I can’t believe that I’m here and I really do remember just the feeling of being at WWE shows. Maybe they can sense that, maybe not.”

Bayley continued, “Every time I give out a shirt or a headband or just give a hug to one of the kids or high-five to one of the dudes wearing my headband, I just remember how cool it was to have my favorite superstars just look at a sign I spent all night making or point in my direction. It would make my whole night. I want to give back. I’m so excited to be there so I can’t imagine how they feel. I get to do this all the time, you know?”

Check out the complete Bayley interview at USAToday.com.