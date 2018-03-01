Bayley Talks Sasha Banks Feud, NFL Star Working WWE NXT Live Event, Brie Bella

– Below is the latest episode of Brie Bella’s “Total Mommy” series from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– Bayley spoke with The Mirror after Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The full interview is at this link. The interview was recorded before Bayley left Sasha Banks hanging on Monday’s RAW. Bayley was asked about a potential feud with Banks and if she feels the time is right for their story to come full circle.

“I would love for that to happen and I really do think that we have such a great chemistry and it’s just a natural bond, that it doesn’t matter when it happens, we can pick it up anywhere,” Bayley said. “Not to sound cocky or anything, but I just think we have a really good connection. Whenever we have the time to tell that story, we would be able to. And last night after what she did, I think now is a good time! So I would love to start that up and get some payback.”

– Former NFL player Pat McAfee of the Indianapolis Colts will be the guest ring announcer for Kassius Ohno and The Street Profits vs. Adam Cole and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish at Sunday’s NXT live event from Indianapolis. McAfee, who now works for Barstool Sports and has a successful podcast, tweeted on the gig: