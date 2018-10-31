Becky Lynch & Alexa Bliss Take Shots At Each Other Over WWE SmackDown Segment

This week’s WWE SmackDown in Atlanta saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch send a warning to RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey ahead of their non-title match at the November 18 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Becky closed her promo with a line like this: “I didn’t come to cosplay or talk about a reality TV show, I’m going to Survivor Series to rip Ronda’s arm off!”

Injured RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss was watching Becky’s promo and apparently took offense to the cosplay jab. Bliss tweeted the following response and as you can see, the champ fired back with another shot: