RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 19. That event will see Becky pull double duty as she defends her red brand title against Lacey Evans and her blue brand title against Charlotte Flair.

The Man had words for The Boss, Sasha Banks, in the interview. Banks is currently off WWE TV and her future is up in the air after she reportedly tried to quit the company during WrestleMania 35 weekend. Becky said Sasha has fallen from grace.

“Come fight me, Sasha,” said Becky. “At one time, Sasha Banks was the top dog, she was ‘The Boss,’ but Sasha’s fallen from grace. It seems like she can’t hack it.

“Let’s prove something. I know we’ve had tremendous matches back in NXT, and it’s been an age since we stepped in the ring together, and I would love to again, but this is a whole different kettle of fish. This ain’t ‘The Lasskicker’ anymore, this is ‘The Man.’ I would love to go toe-to-toe, ‘The Man’ vs. ‘The Boss,’ to prove who is the top dog now.”

Lynch also addressed Ronda Rousey taking time off after their WrestleMania 35 main event, which saw Becky take both titles. Becky said she has no doubts that the controversial finish of their match went off as planned.

“Ronda’s shoulders were on the ground, she got pinned one-two-three, she lost her championship, and we haven’t seen her since,” said Lynch. “My goal wasn’t just to knock Ronda Rousey out, it was to chase her out of the company—and we haven’t seen her since.

“The way to beat Ronda isn’t through her body, it’s through her mind. Once she feels like she is untouchable, that’s when she is most vulnerable. Ronda enjoyed WWE, as she did in MMA, when she was on top, but she got her jacket and left once she found out she wasn’t infallible. After WrestleMania, I didn’t go on vacation. I got an hour of sleep, then I got up and did morning media. That’s all I’ve ever wanted—to run on dreams, hard work, and adrenaline.”

Lynch later mentioned Conor McGregor when defending WWE and talked about how she wants to lift both RAW and SmackDown. Becky has previously spoken in favor of McGregor and a possible WWE appearance for him.

“Conor McGregor can talk about how we’re not tough,” she said. “This is the toughest line in the world, but we do it because we love it. Ronda Rousey did it for a year but she couldn’t hack it. This is not easy, and no other athlete works as hard as we do. But it’s not so hard when you love it. I refuse to take a second of this for granted. I want to lift both shows, raise both shows, and make WWE must-see TV.”