– WWE sent us the following press release to hype next week’s Superstar Shakeup editions of RAW and SmackDown from Montreal, noting that “both sides have been granted an opportunity to make any roster moves that they feel fit.”

WWE SUPERSTAR SHAKE-UP ON RAW AND SMACKDOWN LIVE THIS MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Fans around the world were surprised when it was announced that the WWE roster will once again undergo a seismic shift on this week’s editions of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, both airing live at 8/7C on USA Network this Monday and Tuesday night.

Both sides have been granted an opportunity to make any roster moves that they feel fit. Tune into this week’s Raw and SmackDown Live on USA to see where your favorite Superstars land, as the WWE landscape prepares to undergo a major change.

On air for more than 26 years, Monday Night Raw is the longest running weekly episodic television show in U.S. primetime history with 1,350 episodes and consistently a ratings juggernaut in all of cable. SmackDown Live is the second longest-running weekly episodic program in U.S. television history with 1,025 episodes.

– Lacey Evans is celebrating three years with WWE this week. The WWE NXT Superstar is in the middle of her main roster call-up and just started feuding with RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch this week.

Evans marked the three year milestone by taking a Twitter shot at Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

“Today makes 3 years I’ve been in @WWE settings the example you all need,” Evans wrote on Thursday. “My daddy dont say wooooo, my momma didnt put me in mma school and I haven’t been grinding it out all over the world for this spot. I walked in and took, it all on my own. #LikeALady #NoMoreNasties”

Today makes 3 years I've been in @WWE settings the example you all need. My daddy dont say wooooo, my momma didnt put me in mma school and I haven't been grinding it out all over the world for this spot. I walked in and took, it all on my own.👒

– Speaking of RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, she got fans talking this afternoon when she made a tweet that called out Sasha Banks. Lynch wrote, “@SashaBanksWWE, fight me.”

There’s no word yet on if this will lead to a match between the two, but we will keep you updated. We noted before that Banks reportedly tried to quit WWE during WrestleMania 35 Weekend and that she’s been given some time to think things over. You can read that full report at this link.

Below is Lynch's tweet: