Becky Lynch & Chris Jericho Trade Shots On Twitter

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch ended up taking a shot at Chris Jericho on Twitter today after Jericho tweeted props to the women’s division. Jericho fired back and told Becky to go back to clown school.

You can see the exchange below:

Nope, that was me. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2018

The suckerpunch drew blood for sure. Little known fact though: I actually got the concussion from trying to listen to your last “album.” — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2018