Becky Lynch Congratulates Asuka, Ric Flair Praises WWE Stars After TLC, Natalya – Tables Match Stat

– Natalya joined WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as the only woman to compete in multiple Tables Matches in WWE with her win over Ruby Riott at WWE TLC last night. On a related note, Riott became the 12th female Superstar to compete in a Tables Match.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter after TLC and gave props to Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka for their TLC Triple Threat main event. The Nature Boy tweeted the following:

Going On Last With Names Like Orton, Rollins, Mysterio, Rousey, Jax… Is Pressure That Only Few Are Ever Fortunate Enough To Understand. You Ladies Not Only Followed Some Tremendous Bouts, But You Stole The Show. This Morning, I Bow Down To All Three Of You. WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 17, 2018

– Speaking of the TLC main event, Lynch took to Twitter today and congratulated Asuka in Japanese. You can see the tweet below, a response to Asuka’s tweet on last night’s title change: