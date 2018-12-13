Becky Lynch & Corey Graves Trade Twitter Jabs, Graves Trolls Becky With Name Change

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and delivered a message to WWE announcer Corey Graves over recent comments he made.

Becky wrote, “So Graves has been saying I’m too cocky, and I talk too much on social media – like that’s a bad thing. I drum up more interest in 1 tweet than you do with 5 hours of your Heenan-lite routine every week. Listen, I’m here to make history, you’re just here to observe me do it.”

Graves fired back, “I’ll admit it. It’s tough to go FULL-Heenan when the boss is actually paying attention to your work. You’ll realize that someday.”

Graves also trolled Becky by changing his Twitter name to “The Woman” today.