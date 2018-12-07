Becky Lynch Dismisses Reports On Her WWE TLC Status

We noted earlier this week, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch had been cleared from her recent concussion but she has not been cleared from the nasal fracture suffered at the hands of Nia Jax last month.

The report stated that Becky was still expected to be cleared for her December 16 TLC match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair, but apparently there have been other reports that Becky won’t be cleared in time for the pay-per-view. Becky took to Twitter today and addressed those reports.

Lynch wrote, “I’m seeing reports that I “might not be cleared” for TLC. Let me say this as clearly as I can: nothing will keep me from fighting on Dec 16th. I’ve got heads to slap and a title to keep. The Man will come around.”