Becky Lynch Makes WWE EC Appearance, Taunts Vince McMahon & Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey Reacts

Becky Lynch made a surprise appearance at tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Chamber pay-per-view saw RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey easily defeat Ruby Riott while Rousey’s WrestleMania 35 challenger Charlotte Flair watched from ringside. Flair and Rousey had a post-match staredown in the ring that was interrupted by Becky, who came through the crowd on crutches.

The storyline was that Lynch was not supposed to be at the pay-per-view because Vince McMahon suspended her for 60 days on last Monday’s RAW. Lynch was limping and walking on crutches due to the injury angle that was done at Saturday’s WWE live event in Louisiana. For those who missed it, WWE announced that Becky “re-injured” her knee injury on Saturday night when the attack on Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka backfired due to Flair beating Lynch down with a steel chair.

The segment at Elimination Chamber saw Becky attack Flair, then hand a crutch to Rousey for her to take a free shot at Flair. Lynch changed her mind and attacked Rousey with a crutch shot from behind. Lynch then attacked Flair and Rousey until security broke the fight up. Lynch took a few more shots at Rousey before exiting to end the segment.

As seen below, Lynch taunted Vince and Flair on Twitter after the angle at Elimination Chamber. She tagged Vince in a “Screw you!” GIF and then called Flair a thieving bitch. She wrote, “Bow down to that beating, you thieving bitch.”

Rousey took to Instagram and shared a photo of a bloody spot on the side of her head. She wrote, “Lesson learned. Never trust the #FauxHorsewomen”

