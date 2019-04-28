WWE has announced that Smackdown Live and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be in action this Tuesday. The Irish Lass Kicker will be taking part in a non-title match before she defends both of her titles at the Money In The Bank PPV. We reported recently that Becky wanted a match against Bayley. Lynch wrote on Twitter to Bayley that “you not winning on #SDLive really raised my ire a lot inside my body. Let’s have a rough match of wrestling soon, where I hope I don’t hurt your feelings in the buildup. K? Bye.” This was in reference to the match between the ‘Hugger’ and Charlotte Flair this past Tuesday on Smackdown.

Bayley replied to the tweet, saying “would love to. And I wouldn’t worry about ‘hurting my feelings’…especially over Twitter. Let’s just hope I don’t hurt your chances of retaining at MITB.” These two ‘Four Horsewomen’ will clash for the very first time on Tuesday night.

WWE has also confirmed that the Smackdown contingent of the Money In The Bank matches will be announced on Tuesday. The participants in the Men’s and Women’s matches will both be confirmed on the USA Network this week. There were ‘leaked’ images of the Men’s match released earlier this week and you can check these out here: