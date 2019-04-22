WWE has announced a non-title match between Alicia Fox and RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for tonight’s RAW from Des Moines, Iowa.

WWE has also announced that a series of matches will begin on tonight’s RAW to determine the next challenger for WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Cesaro vs. Cedric Alexander has also been confirmed for tonight’s RAW.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the Fox vs. Lynch match, which mentions the #1 contender to Becky’s RAW Women’s Title, Lacey Evans:

Becky Lynch squares off against Alicia Fox

Becky Two Belts brings the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles to tonight’s Raw, where she’s scheduled to face the always unpredictable Alicia Fox.

As The Man clashes with Fox, Lacey Evans – who earned a Raw Women’s Title opportunity this past Monday night – will surely be watching.