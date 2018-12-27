Becky Lynch Named Wrestler Of The Year By CBS, Lynch Responds, Full List Of Award Winners

CBS Sports has named Becky Lynch their 2018 Wrestler of the Year.

The Man took to Twitter today and responded to the honor. She wrote, “Start of 2018, I couldn’t even get on TV. You’re never truly down, you’re never truly out. Stand up and fight. Keep swinging even if you don’t know what you’re swinging for, or at. If you’re like me you’ll eventually slap a head that deserves it and the whole world will notice.”

CBS’ praise for Lynch included the following:

“In a year filled with stunning developments, no one shook up the world of professional wrestling more than Becky Lynch, who has turned both WWE and the business as a whole on its head over the last six months by not only winning the hearts and minds of fans across the globe but doing so while standing out as “The Man” in an industry historically dominated by men. The 31-year-old Rebecca Quinn — largely marginalized by WWE over the last two years despite being a clear fan favorite — has not only become arguably the most popular superstar in the company, she looks to have forced it to change its plans for its biggest show of the coming year, WrestleMania 35 in New York. And that is why Lynch is the 2018 CBS Sports Wrestler of the Year.

How has she done it? Quite simply by showing a renewed confidence and natural swagger that has been compared to everyone from Steve Austin to Roddy Piper to countryman Conor McGregor. In actuality, the comparisons do not do Lynch justice and hardly explain why she is now “The Man.” Lynch has quite simply become the best version of herself, a take-no-prisoners bad-ass who is defying convention by exorcising the demons created from two years of being kept out of the championship picture.”

Below is Becky’s tweet on the award along with the rest of the 2018 CBS Sports Pro Wrestling Award winners. The awards marked with an asterisk (*) were WWE-only awards.

* WWE Male Wrestler of the Year: Johnny Gargano

* NJPW Wrestler of the Year: Kota Ibushi

* Match of the Year: Kenny Omega def. Kazuchika Okada (NJPW Dominion 6.9)

* WWE Match of the Year: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (TLC)

* WWE NXT Match of the Year: Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Johnny Gargano (NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia)

* Tag Team of the Year: The Usos (WWE)

* Rookie of the Year: Ronda Rousey (WWE)

* Commentator of the Year: Mauro Ranallo (NXT)

* Comeback Wrestler of the Year: Daniel Bryan (WWE)

* Breakthough Wrestler of the Year*: Buddy Murphy (205 Live)

* Feud of the Year*: Johnny Gargano vs. Tomasso Ciampa (NXT)

* Best Pay-Per-View of the Year*: TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs

* Best Moment of the Year*: Becky Lynch attacks Ronda Rousey on Raw

* Best Promo of the Year*: Daniel Bryan before TLC

* Smack Talker of the Year*: Samoa Joe

* Worst Angle of the Year*: DeGeneration X vs. Brothers of Destruction