RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with The National and revealed what’s next for her – to stay on top of the WWE women’s division.

“Stay on the top of the division, Becky said when asked what’s next coming out of the big WrestleMania 35 main event win. “Now’s going to be the hardest part because not only do I have one target on my back, I have two targets on my back. So everybody wants a piece of me, everybody’s going to want to be knocking me down. Plus, on Sunday I just showed what was possible. I showed the entire women’s division that anything’s possible. That you can go from the bottom of the card to the top of the card in a year. So everybody’s going to be champing at the bit, but they’ll find out it’s not as easy as it looks.”

Lynch once again poked fun at Ronda Rousey for breaking her right hand while throwing punches in the WrestleMania main event, apparently at Lynch. Becky 2 Belts said she chased Rousey right out of WWE.

“Oh yeah, slap the head off her and chase her out of the company,” she said of Rousey. “It was great. It was great. She talked about how my face was so easily breakable and then broke her hand on my face.”

Lynch did admit that she was worried they would lose the WrestleMania 35 main event slot to Daniel Bryan and new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

“I was worried about it slipping away,” Lynch said of the main event. “Just because the build to the match had been so long that I was worried with Kofi heating up as much as he did, and them referring to several of the matches as the main event. Then I was like, ‘Oh, but are we the main event? But maybe they … I mean, they really should, but maybe they won’t.’ Because you never know in this place, which is a great thing but also a bad thing and a terrifying thing, especially when you’re trying to achieve all of your dreams.”