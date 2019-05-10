RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with ComicBook.com to promote her matches against Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans at WWE Money In the Bank on May 19. Lynch said she is up to the challenge of pulling double duty at the pay-per-view.

“Not to forget, that I got into the main event of WrestleMania,” Lynch said. “Of course, then I ended up getting taken out and this, that, whatever, suspended, injured and everything else, but I got into the main event of WrestleMania, and so I should have, by wrestling two matches in one night. I wrestled one match and okay, it didn’t go my way, but I came back and was successful in winning the whole Women’s Royal Rumble match and I got my way into WrestleMania. So I think history speaks for itself, and even if it doesn’t go my way in one of these matches, or both of these matches, which I’m not predicting, but I know that I’ll always find my way back. But I don’t need anybody to fight my battles for me. I got that. I got that locked down. The more people get involved, the less I like it.”

Lynch was also asked about possibly bringing in back-up or someone to help watch her back. She was not very keen on the idea as it goes against how she got to the top in the first place.

“I’ve gotten to where I’ve gotten without having anybody in my corner,” she said. “In fact, whenever I’ve had people in my corner, or so I thought, it’s always turned sour. So, I think I would rather go out there and fight against the odds. Whether I win or lose, it doesn’t matter. At least I know that I’ve done it on my own and anything that I’ve accomplished, I’ve done it on my own. It has a much more satisfying feeling.”

Lynch said her work in WWE is far from over and she wants to lift both shows up during her title reign. She’s also looking to create a lasting legacy.

“It’s maintenance. So it’s one thing to get up there, but it’s a whole different kettle of fish to stay there,” she said. “Now I don’t have one show that I have to carry, I’ve got two. I’ve put them both on my back, and I want them to be the most entertaining shows on TV right now. We’ll see. So there’s nothing but work to do. There’s nothing but work to do. To maintain that, and then to get to the level where we’re main-eventing damn near every show, that’s what I want. That’s what I want.

“So now I’m not just going for the main event of WrestleMania. I’m going for the greatest of all time.”