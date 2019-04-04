Becky Lynch recently spoke with Fanbyte to promote Sunday’s “Winner Takes All” WrestleMania 35 main event against RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

The interviewer pointed to how Lynch has made wrestling, and women’s wrestling, cool again. She thanked them and said when she came to WWE NXT from Ireland, her goal was to make women’s wrestling cool again.

“When I came over [to NXT from Ireland], that’s what I said, I said I wanted to make women’s wrestling cool,” Lynch said. “I love this business, I love it so freaking much, I just want people to love it the way I love it, and if I can be entertaining to people, if I can get people to feel something about it—that means everything to me. This is the industry I love more than anything. This is the reason why I left [home] when I was freaking 15 and slept on couches and lived on $30 a show, you know?”

Regarding her nickname of The Man, Lynch said it’s not about gender and it’s not about belittling women.

“[It] makes people’s minds explode. Which is hilarious…” Lynch said. “It does get a few people backed up, which is good in itself. [But] it’s not about gender and it’s not about belittling women. I’ve been an advocate for women’s wrestling since I started. I’ve always wanted to change the game, that’s what I’ve been trying to do, and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Lynch also talked about being a Horsewomen with Flair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. She said she stopped dumbing herself down and that’s when she sparked a bit of fire in everyone else.

“With the Four Horsewomen when we started to break out, everybody wanted to see better from the other, instead of being competitive, you know, everyone wanted to step up their game,” Lynch said. “Everybody wanted to have the best match, everybody wanted to have the best reactions, and that helps everybody step up because nobody wants to be left behind. I think for a long time I used to dumb myself down because I didn’t want to outshine anyone or make anybody feel uncomfortable. And then once I stopped doing that and was like, no, you wanna get on my level, come meet me up here, I think it sparked a bit of a fire in everyone.”

Lynch continued and said her success is more about being yourself and being relentless in chasing your dreams. It was noted that her success is so special because it aligns with so many other people’s journeys.

“I guess it’s more about being yourself and being relentless in chasing your dreams,” Lynch said. “Don’t let anybody be the reason you’re dumbing yourself down and making yourself small, and go after what you want with no apologies.”