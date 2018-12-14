Becky Lynch On People Getting Mad At Her Social Media Use, Being Compared To Greats, WWE’s Top Dog

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Yahoo Sports to promote WWE TLC. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Her recent character change and how she had been “tinkering” with it for a long time:

“It’s something that I knew that I had in myself, but I didn’t know how to bring it out, what the right opportunity would be. I’ve walked around saying the things that I’ve been saying in my head for a long time and now the truth is coming out and I’m saying what I want to say without any fear of what people think of me, fear of being disliked. It’s been very freeing.”

“That’s been a gradual thing of self-belief. The top dog in the company has always been the man. Now I’m the top dog. It’s been a progression of believing it and owning it.”

Being compared to UFC’s Conor McGregor and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin:

“Of course, it’s an absolute honor. Nobody can get compared to two of the best in sports and sports entertainment and be insulted. They’ve certainly never seen a woman do it the way I’m doing it. I’ll take those comparisons all day long, but know that this is something different.”

Her increased social media use:

“I know a lot of people get upset with my social media, but it gets people interested and it gets people invested. If running my mouth is all I’m able to do, then that is what I will do. I will do whatever I can do to the best of my ability. If you want to punch me in the face and keep me out, you can’t keep my mouth out of it.”

“I have 15 minutes on TV, if I’m lucky, to tell people what I think, but if I have a platform at my fingertips, I can tell people what I think constantly so that they know exactly who I am and that they care about who I am and who I am fighting. I look at a lot of people’s social media and they are writing love letters to each other, I don’t have time for that, I don’t understand that.”