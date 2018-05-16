Becky Lynch Ready For The Title Chase (Video), Next Week’s WWE 205 Live, Asuka vs. Carmella

– As noted, Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose in a Triple Threat on this week’s SmackDown to qualify for the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match that takes place next month. Below is post-match video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Becky about the win. Becky says she’s been dreaming about getting back into the SmackDown Women’s Title chase and hasn’t stopped working for it but this gets her back onto the ladder. Becky says she will become the next champion.

– Next week’s WWE 205 Live episode from Worcester, Massachusetts will feature a battle of former tag team partners as Akira Tozawa faces Hideo Itami.

– We noted earlier in our spoiler report that Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella is now official for the June 17th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Below is SmackDown video of General Manager Paige interrupting Carmella’s Royal ‘Mellabration to announce the match and introduce Asuka, who taunted Carmella.