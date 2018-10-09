Becky Lynch Reveals Injury From WWE Super Show-Down, Cuts Great Promo

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch noted on Twitter that she suffered a cracked jaw in the match with Charlotte Flair at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday.

Below is new video of Becky cutting a fiery promo on Flair and tonight’s title match on SmackDown. As noted, Flair will win the title if Becky gets herself disqualified.

Even with a cracked jaw, nothing or no-one will shut me up. https://t.co/V7IbMfEFLy — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 9, 2018