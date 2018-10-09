Becky Lynch Reveals Injury From WWE Super Show-Down, Cuts Great Promo

By
Scott Lazara
-

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch noted on Twitter that she suffered a cracked jaw in the match with Charlotte Flair at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday.

Below is new video of Becky cutting a fiery promo on Flair and tonight’s title match on SmackDown. As noted, Flair will win the title if Becky gets herself disqualified.