Becky Lynch Rips Corey Graves, Graves Responds & Accuses Her Of Ripping Off Conor McGregor

Becky Lynch took to Twitter this week and knocked WWE announcer Corey Graves, calling him a “middle-aged emo poured into skinny jeans” when responding to a tweet.

The exchange began when Graves responded to a tweet from Bayley, saying he couldn’t wait for their “romance” angle. A fan chimed in and said Graves should have a romance angle with Lynch. Becky did not like that idea, as you can see below.

Graves responded and accused Becky of ripping off UFC star Conor McGregor, adding that he thinks he looks “damn fine” in the skinny jeans.

You can see the tweets below:

I can’t wait for our “romance” angle. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

Me too. She could use it. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

Of all the things I could “use” in my life right now, a romance with a middle-aged emo poured into skinny jeans isn’t one of them. Maybe you should wait till Monday to reply, you know, when you’ll have help with what to say. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 2, 2019

New Year. Same bootleg @TheNotoriousMMA act. You’re friends with him right? You should be better at it. @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/vk6de3c6bx — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019