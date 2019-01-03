Becky Lynch Rips Corey Graves, Graves Responds & Accuses Her Of Ripping Off Conor McGregor

By
24W Staff
-

Becky Lynch took to Twitter this week and knocked WWE announcer Corey Graves, calling him a “middle-aged emo poured into skinny jeans” when responding to a tweet.

The exchange began when Graves responded to a tweet from Bayley, saying he couldn’t wait for their “romance” angle. A fan chimed in and said Graves should have a romance angle with Lynch. Becky did not like that idea, as you can see below.

Graves responded and accused Becky of ripping off UFC star Conor McGregor, adding that he thinks he looks “damn fine” in the skinny jeans.

You can see the tweets below: