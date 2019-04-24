WWE RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with US Magazine and had some harsh words for Ronda Rousey.

“She only knows how to win. So that when she doesn’t win, she can’t handle it,” Lynch said of Rousey. “That’s the difference between me and her. I don’t think I’m going to win all the time. I know I’m going to lose sometimes. But I know that I can take it and come back from it every time. Come back stronger every time. What I’ve said from the get-go… is that I’m not the strongest. I’m not the fastest. I’m not the most athletic, but I am the most relentless. And I will always find a way to win in the end. And I said with Ronda Rousey, the way to beat Ronda isn’t to beat her physically, it’s to beat her mentally. So I said before I went in there that she was already beat — and I was right.”

We’ve noted how Rousey is taking some time away from WWE to have a child with husband Travis Browne, but WWE is hoping she will be back in time for a WrestleMania 36 rematch with The Man. Lynch said she’s not surprised Rousey has been away from WWE since losing the WrestleMania 35 main event. Lynch was asked if she thinks Rousey is a sore loser.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Lynch responded. “She hasn’t been around. She hasn’t showed up to RAW. She hasn’t showed up to SmackDown and I assume we’re not going to see her for a while.”

While Lynch was trashing Rousey, she also had praise for Rousey’s talents.

“Oh, she has incredible athletic ability. Incredible! Like undeniable. Nobody can deny that. And if you did, you’d be a liar,” Becky said, also crediting Rousey for changing the MMA game. “She took to this sport athletically like nobody’s business. But this isn’t where her heart is, this isn’t where her passion is. And so I’m glad I got to beat her and I want her out of here.”

Lynch was asked what kind of advice she would offer Rousey, but she said she wouldn’t. Lynch said Rousey disrespected the business, and she’s glad Rousey is gone.

“I don’t want to help her advance at all! I’m happy I beat her. I want to get rid of her,” Lynch said. “They’re my belts now! Becky Two Belts. This is Becky Two Belts’ show now. I’m not giving her any advice. I’m not helping her progress along. She doesn’t deserve to be here. She’s disrespected my business and I am delighted that she’s gone.”

Lynch also said she will be the first one to cheer Rousey on her life change, if she gets pregnant with Browne. She added, “If she wants to go and have a family, that’s great for her. Sail off into the sunset. But I’ll be here running the show.”