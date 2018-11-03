Becky Lynch Threatens Ronda Rousey Over PPV Artwork, WWE Star Calls Out Airlines

By
Scott Lazara
-

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today to complain on how she’s billed on the Survivor Series graphics for her non-title match with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, as seen below. Becky previously complained about her spot on the WWE Super Show-Down poster.

– Alexa Bliss is the latest WWE Superstar to call out an airline on social media. Bliss, who was flying out to Spain with the rest of the RAW roster for the international tour, called out Iberia Airlines and Virgin Atlantic for losing their bags and not helping with the situation. You can see her tweets below: