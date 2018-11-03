Becky Lynch Threatens Ronda Rousey Over PPV Artwork, WWE Star Calls Out Airlines

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today to complain on how she’s billed on the Survivor Series graphics for her non-title match with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, as seen below. Becky previously complained about her spot on the WWE Super Show-Down poster.

Put me shoulder to shoulder and make me equal billing or I’m going to take it out on golden girl number two come Survivor Series #iamtheman https://t.co/tL0MmUNNNN — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 2, 2018

– Alexa Bliss is the latest WWE Superstar to call out an airline on social media. Bliss, who was flying out to Spain with the rest of the RAW roster for the international tour, called out Iberia Airlines and Virgin Atlantic for losing their bags and not helping with the situation. You can see her tweets below:

Dear @Iberia & @VirginAtlantic @VirginAmerica thanks for losing our bags & not even willing to help us find them for the past 2 hours. Appreciate it 🤬 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 2, 2018

It’s not even the fact that they’re lost. It happens . It’s the fact that for 2 hours straight we’ve been completely disregarded by every employee here @Iberia @VirginAtlantic https://t.co/tL247iHmIQ — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 2, 2018

Just did — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 2, 2018