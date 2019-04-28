WWE RAW and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has taken to Twitter and essentially ‘called out’ Bayley. Although this was in a fairly polite way.

Bayley commented on Twitter earlier this week that “SmackDown is going to be good for me.” This was after the former NXT Champion was drafted to the brand as part of the Superstar Shakeup.

After losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships it was recently reported that Bayley and Sasha Banks were extremely unhappy and had a ‘tantrum’ backstage. Banks is now off television and there is a chance that she may never return after this ‘power play.’

Bayley faced Charlotte Flair on Smackdown Live this week for a chance to face the Smackdown Live Women’s Champion. The ‘Hugger’ came up short on this bout. She will likely be inserted into a different match at the Money In The Bank PPV. Becky Lynch tweeted out to Bayley following her loss, saying “you not winning on #SDLive really raised my ire a lot inside my body. Let’s have a rough match of wrestling soon, where I hope I don’t hurt your feelings in the buildup. K? Bye.”