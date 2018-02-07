Becky Lynch Wins Dark Match, WWE UK Star Added To Cruiserweight Tournament, WWE NXT

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE NXT episode, featuring SAnitY’s Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era, with the titles on the line.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Kansas City, MO saw Becky Lynch defeat Natalya.

– As seen in the video below, Akira Tozawa has revealed that he will face WWE UK Superstar Mark Andrews on next Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live in another first round match in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament.

The 16-man tournament kicked off last week with TJP defeating Tyler Bate and Cedric Alexander defeating Gran Metalik. Tonight’s show will feature Hideo Itami vs. Roderick Strong and Kalisto vs. Lince Dorado. The finals for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title will take place at WrestleMania 34.

Tozawa posted the following on next week’s match: