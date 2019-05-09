We noted last week that WWE had plans for current RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to be the main female Superstar booked at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, FL next year. It was also reported that WWE has an opponent in mind for Lynch at WrestleMania 36, and that it was not against Charlotte Flair or Ronda Rousey, but that Rousey could get the match if she wanted to return for it. There’s still no word yet on who the opponent might be, but The Observer reported this week that it is not Stephanie McMahon, despite some rumors.

Regarding Lynch’s matches at WWE Money In the Bank on May 19, it’s likely that one of her title defenses will open the pay-per-view. Charlotte Flair will challenge Lynch for the blue brand title and Lacey Evans will challenge her for the red brand title. It’s believed that a third women’s match will also take place at Money In the Bank, Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, and they will need to space them out on the card, unless the tag team match ends up on the Kickoff pre-show.

In other notes on Becky, we noted before how her mother was in attendance for Wednesday’s live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The backstage photo of The Ma and The Man led to a Twitter exchange with Becky, Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. While JR complimented The Ma, Lynch said her mother met Evans and wasn’t impressed.

Evans responded, “What classless attempt to come at me is this…. ‘Hey mom, will you pose with a piece of wood’ Tell her to sign it and bring it to #MITB so I can use it to knock some sense into you, take that title and then hang it on my wall as a memento #LikeALady”

You can see that exchange below:

The Ma and The Man pic.twitter.com/GH3uSRTvZP — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 8, 2019

Awwww would you look at that. I wish I could've met her💅👒 https://t.co/tMbSND4rpO — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) May 9, 2019

Easy tiger. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 9, 2019