Becky Lynch’s Awesome Stone Cold Tribute During Match, The Rock Gifts A House, Pete Dunne’s Takeover Feud

– The rivalry between WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Joe Coffey will continue on next this week’s WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm as Gallus faces Moustache Mountain in a tag team match. WWE also announced that there will be a contract signing between Coffey and Dunne on the 4pm episode, presumably for their main event title match at the NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” event on January 12.

– Becky Lynch paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at a weekend live event, seen in the video below. The Man gave Charlotte Flair a middle finger salute and then hit her with the Stone Cold Stunner.

Becky Lynch With A STUNNER! pic.twitter.com/H2BAF5zuB7 — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) December 31, 2018

.- The Rock revealed on Instagram that he gave his mother Ata Johnson a huge gift for Christmas this year – her own house. The Great One noted that he’s given his parents cars & homes over the years but this time his mother can pick any home she wants, anywhere in the world. He posted the following:

This one felt good.

Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas.

All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another.

The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999.

They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated.

Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need – houses, cars etc.

But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful.

I told her to treat this card like it’s “Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket” because she gets to choose any home she wants – anywhere she wants.

I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being.

And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen.

Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home.

Dwanta