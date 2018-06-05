Best of the Super Juniors Night 13 and Finals Results

Here are the results from the final two nights of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Night 13:

A-Block Match: ACH (4 points) defeated Tiger Mask IV (6 points)

A-Block Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4 points) defeated Bushi (6 points)

B-Block Match: Ryusuke Taguchi (4 points) defeated Chris Sabin (6 points)

B-Block Match: El Desperado (4 points) defeated Dragon Lee (6 points)

A-Block Match: Will Ospreay (8 points) defeated Flip Gordon (6 points) to eliminate Gordon from the tournament. A win and a Taiji Ishimori loss would have seen Gordon win A-Block

A-Block Match: Taiji Ishimori (8 points) defeated YOH (6 points) to win A-Block and secure a place in the finals

B-Block Match: SHO (6 points) defeated Marty Scurll (8 points), eliminating Scurll from the running

B-Block Match: Hiromu Takahashi (8 points) defeated KUSHIDA (8 points) to win B-Block

Finals Results:

Flip Gordon and Chris Sabin defeated Tiger Mask IV and Shota Umino

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, and Toru Yano) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, TAKA Michinoku, and Takashi Iizuka)

CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto and Roppongi 3K) defeated Suzuki-gun (Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare

Los Ingobernables de Japon (IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, BUSHI, and SANADA) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, KUSHIDA, Dragon Lee, and ACH

CHAOS (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay) defeated Kota Ibushi and Chase Owens

Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taiji Ishimori to win the 2018 Best of the Super Juniors tournament