Best of the Super Juniors Nights 3 and 4 Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s largest annual junior heavyweight tournament is rolling along. Here are the results from nights 3 and of the event.

Night 3:

Preliminary Matches:

Ryusuke Taguchi and Shota Umino defeated Dragon Lee and Yuya Uemura

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and YOH) defeated Chris Sabin and Tomoyuki Oka

Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens) defeated KUSHIDA and Toa Henare

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi)

A Block Matches:

Tiger Mask IV (2 points) defeated YOH (2 points) after hitting the Tiger Suplex for the pin

Flip Gordon (0 points) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0 points) after hitting Kanemaru with the Four Flippy Splash

Taiji Ishimori (2 points) defeated BUSHI (0 points) with the Bloody Cross for the pin

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay (0 points) defeated ACH (2 points) after Ospreay hit ACH with the Storm Breaker

Night 4:

Preliminary Matches:

Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) defeated Flip Gordon and Tomoyuki Oka

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemura) defeated ACH and Shota Umino

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and YOH) defeated CHAOS (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay and Gedo)

B Block Matches:

SHO (0 points) defeated Chris Sabin (2 points) after pinning Sabin with the Shock Arrow

Dragon Lee (2 points) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (0 points) after Lee hit the Desnucadora for the pin

KUSHIDA (0 points) defeated Marty Scurll (0 points) after KUSHIDA hit Back to the Future for the pin

El Desperado (2 points) defeated Hiromu Takahashi (2 points) after hitting the Pinche Loco on Takahashi