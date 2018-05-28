Best of the Super Juniors Nights 7 and 8 Results

Here are the results from Nights 7 and 8 of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Night 7:

Preliminary Matches:

Chris Sabin and Shota Umino defeated Dragon Lee and Yuya Uemura after Umino forced Uemura to submit to, you guessed it, the go-to Young Lion submission, a Boston Crab

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and SHO) defeated KUSHIDA and Tomoyuki Oka after YOSHI-HASHI submitted Oka to the Butterfly Lock

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) after Suzuki hit the Gotch-style Piledriver on Owens

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Toa Henare after Naito hit Destino on Henare

A-Block Matches:

Flip Gordon (2 points) defeated Tiger Mask IV (6 points) after Gordon hit the Four Flippy Splash

ACH (2 points) defeated YOH (2 points) after hitting the Soul Buster

Yoshinobu Kanemura (2 points) defeated Taiji Ishimori (4 points) after pinning Ishimori with a small package

BUSHI (0 points) defeated IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay (4 points) after hitting the MX for the pin

Night 8

Preliminary Matches:

Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) defeated Tiger Mask IV and Tomoyuki Oka

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and YOH) defeated Flip Gordon and Shota Umino

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated CHAOS (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay and Gedo)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) defeated ACH and Toa Henare

B-Block Matches:

Marty Scurll (2 points) defeated El Desperado (4 points)

Chris Sabin (2 points) defeated Dragon Lee (6 points)

KUSHIDA (2 points) defeated SHO (4 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (2 points) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (2 points)