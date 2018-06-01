Best of the Super Juniors Nights 9 and 10 Results

Here are the results from Nights 9 and 10 of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Best of the Super Junior tournament.

Night 9:

Preliminary Matches

Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens) defeated Dragon Lee and Yota Tsuji

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and SHO) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Tomoyuki Oka

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated KUSHIDA and Shota Umino

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Chris Sabin and Toa Henare

A-Block Matches

Taiji Ishimori (4 points) defeated Tiger Mask IV (6 points) via pinfall after hitting the Bloody Cross

Bushi (2 points) defeated ACH (4 points) after hitting the MX from the second rope

YOH (2 points) defeated Flip Gordon (4 points) after hitting Five Star Clutch

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay (4 points) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4 points) after hitting the Storm Breaker

Night 10 Results:

Preliminary Matches:

CHAOS (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Tiger Mask IV and Shota Umino

Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) defeated ACH and Tomoyuki Oka

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated CHAOS (YOH and Gedo)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) defeated Flip Gordon and Toa Henare

B-Block Matches:

Marty Scurll (4 points) defeated Dragon Lee (6 points) via submission after locking in the chickenwing

Ryusuke Taguchi (2 points) defeated SHO (4 points) via pinfall with the bridging Korriyama

Hiromu Takahashi (4 points) defeated Chris Sabin (4 points) after forcing Sabin to submit to the triangle choke

KUSHIDA (4 points) defeated El Desperado (4 points) after hitting Back to the Future