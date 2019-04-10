There has been talk of having WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix wrestle more for the company going forward, according to PWInsider.

The Glamazon may end up working matches on the annual post-WrestleMania tour of Europe that kicks off next month.

Phoenix recently came out of retirement for a tag match on RAW and then teamed with Natalya at WrestleMania 35 for the Fatal 4 Way against Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics and former champions Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Besides her 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble appearance, Phoenix had been retired since 2012.