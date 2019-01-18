Bianca Belair Speaks: People Saying She’s Not As Accomplished As Shayna Baszler, Pressure Going Into Takeover

Bianca Belair recently spoke with Byron Saxton for the WWE website to promote her match with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler at “Takeover: Phoenix” later this month. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

How does it feel to finally have your first NXT Women’s Title opportunity at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix against Shayna Baszler?

I’ve basically been begging for this title opportunity for a while, so I feel satisfied to finally get what I deserve, but I am definitely not content. Ever since walking into the WWE Performance Center two-and-a-half years ago, I’ve had one goal in mind, and that’s proving that I am the best. All I’ve been missing is a chance in the spotlight to shine. And now that it’s finally my time, I am fully prepared to take down Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship.

You’ve had a highly impressive undefeated streak in NXT. How much pressure do you feel to deliver on such a big stage?

Pressure makes diamonds, so when I think of TakeOver, I don’t see it as a “big stage.” I’m not thinking about the bright lights or the thousands of people in the audience … I simply see it as an opportunity to compete, win, and have everyone watch me shine. I’ve been asking for this, basically begging for this opportunity, so I am fully prepared to remain un-de-fea-ted.

How would you respond to those who may believe you are not as accomplished as Shayna?

Last time I checked, I’m the one who was in WrestleMania last year and I’m the one that is un-de-fea-ted. Those are both accomplishments Shayna can’t add to her list. I’m coming for that title and when I do, it will furthermore validate everything that I have been saying: I am the strongest, roughest, toughest, quickest, fastest, greatest, the best. The EST of NXT. I ain’t nothing to play with, and I am too determined and too talented to let Shayna Baszler take me down.