Big Angle With The Shield On Monday’s WWE RAW?

As noted on Thursday, The Q Arena in Cleveland is now advertising a big 2-on-3 Handicap Match for the March 10 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view – Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

There are plans to do an angle at Monday’s go-home RAW episode to put Dean Ambrose into the max for the official reunion of The Shield, as has been speculated. F4Wonline.com adds that Braun Strowman could be added to the match as well.

The match will end up being The Shield vs. Lashley, McIntyre and Corbin in a six-man match or an eight-man match with The Shield and Strowman vs. Elias, Lashley, McIntyre and Corbin.

Below is the current announced card for Fastlane, which will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35:

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Asuka (c)