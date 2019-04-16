WWE has announced that Vince McMahon will appear on tonight’s Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown to announce the biggest acquisition in blue brand history.

Below is the official announcement on Vince’s appearance:

Mr. McMahon to reveal the biggest acquisition in SmackDown LIVE history

The first night of the Superstar Shake-up was thrilling, to say the least. Although SmackDown LIVE is saying goodbye to Superstars like AJ Styles, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and Naomi, there is still plenty of intrigue as to who will be joining Team Blue.

The mystery has been heightened by Mr. McMahon, who will be revealing the biggest acquisition in SmackDown LIVE history tonight. Who has the WWE Chairman secured for the blue brand?