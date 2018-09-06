Big Backstage Update On Daniel Bryan’s WWE Future

Daniel Bryan has just signed his new WWE contract, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The two sides have agreed on terms but WWE had not signed the contract as of Monday, but that’s just a formality and the deal should be official very soon if not this week. It had been almost a given that Bryan would re-sign for several weeks now.

Bryan’s previous deal expired on September 1. He spoke with Sky Sports in mid-August and revealed he would have wanted to leave the company if they didn’t clear him to wrestle earlier this year. Bryan also revealed that there was likely a clause in the deal that would have legally allowed WWE to keep him for one more year.

“What we just found out recently is that they have an option year,” Bryan said.

Bryan is scheduled to team with Brie Bella to face The Miz and Maryse at the September 16 Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Bryan will then face Miz with a future WWE Title shot on the line at the October 6 Super Show-Down event from Australia.