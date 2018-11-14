Big Backstage Update On Plans For Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

It looks like the match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey may happen at WrestleMania 35.

As we’ve noted, Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will now feature Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title match due to Becky suffering injuries at the hands of Nia Jax during the invasion angle on Monday’s RAW. Rousey vs. Flair had been rumored for WrestleMania 35, but WWE was forced to rush the match due to Becky’s injuries.

The Lynch vs. Rousey match for WrestleMania was discussed on Tuesday when WWE officials changed plans for Survivor Series, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. That match will likely be one of the top women’s matches at WrestleMania 35 on April 7 at MetLife Stadium.

On a related note, Becky actually suffered a broken nose and a severe concussion on RAW. WWE noted that she suffered a broken face and the severe concussion but they just used that wording to make the injury sound more devastating.