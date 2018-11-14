Big Backstage Updates On Becky Lynch As Champion & WWE Survivor Series Plans

Charlotte Flair is set to face RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, according to Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports on Twitter.

If true, WWE will announce Flair vs. Rousey on tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown. There’s no word yet on who will be the Team Captain for the women’s Team SmackDown as Flair was expected to get that role.

Flair vs. Rousey at Survivor Series means that they rushed into a feud that was reportedly planned for WrestleMania 35.

As noted, Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was pulled from Survivor Series due to Becky suffering a broken nose and concussion during last night’s RAW invasion angle, apparently at the hands of Nia Jax, who now has a bit of heat due to what happened.

There’s still no word yet on how they will explain everything on tonight’s SmackDown but it sounds like something major could be planned. We noted earlier how WWE officials had discussed a title change on tonight’s SmackDown with the winner going on to face Rousey at Survivor Series as the new blue brand women’s champion. Barstool Sports indicates that Charlotte facing Rousey has nothing to do with what they have planned for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Fox indicates that tonight’s SmackDown main event will be for Becky’s title. “Oh, and this has nothing to do with tonight’s main event. That’s going to make much bigger headlines than this,” Fox wrote in regards to Becky’s title and Flair being the replacement for Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates on Sunday’s card and remember to join us at 8pm ET for live SmackDown coverage.