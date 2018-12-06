Big Backstage WWE Status Update On Becky Lynch

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch did not get physical on this week’s SmackDown episode because WWE doctors have not cleared her for action, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is also why Lynch has not worked recent live events.

Lynch was cleared from the concussion that she suffered at the hands of Nia Jax in November but she has not been cleared from the nasal fracture.

It should be noted that Lynch teamed with Charlotte Flair to face Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at Tuesday’s Tribute to the Troops tapings. We do not have details from the match but it’s possible she was heavily protected.

It’s expected that she will be cleared within the next 10 days or so as she’s scheduled to defend against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever women’s TLC Triple Threat at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view.