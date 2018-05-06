Big Cass – Daniel Bryan Exchange, Ask The WWE GMs Tonight, Live WWE Now

– Below is a live WWE Now episode from earlier today with hosts Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome. The show previews tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view and features Charlotte Flair & Big Cass.

– SmackDown General Manager Paige and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be in the Social Media Lounge for tonight’s WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show. Fans can tweet their questions with the #AskTheGMs hashtag.

– As seen below, Daniel Bryan took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to comments from Big Cass as they prepare to do battle at Backlash tonight:

Seven feet tall, can’t teach that. Wrestling, however, can be taught… but some people are too lazy or entitled to put in the work. We’ll see which is better tonight #SizevsSkill #HeightvsHeart #WWEBacklash — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) May 6, 2018