Big Cass On Winning RAW Tag-Team Titles, He & Enzo Amore’s Ring Entrance

WWE Superstar Big Cass spoke with The Green Bay Press Gazette to promote this coming Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On fans getting involved with the ring entrance of himself and Enzo Amore: “It definitely feels pretty good, and it’s a testament to our hard work and what we believed all along. It’s definitely very gratifying when we come out to the arena and we know that the people will be hanging on our every word. Our main goal when we go out there is to have fun with the people, because they’ve paid to be entertained.”

On what his parents wanted him to do for a living and their reaction to him being in WWE: “They’re very happy with it, and they know that’s what I’ve always wanted to do. I had posters hanging up in my room and I was always going to shows. I was just a very big WWE fan. Even though I was young, I was very passionate about it. It consumed a good portion of my life.”

On winning the RAW World Tag-Team Titles: “I don’t think we could go further in any direction with our characters until we do that. Enzo and Big Cass as a unit needs to win those titles. Now we’ve been on Raw for almost a year and we’ve never won a WWE Tag Team Championship. It would be very validating for us. It’s something we need to do to move forward and to prove that we’re the best tag team there is in the WWE.”

Check out the complete Big Cass interview at GreenBayPressGazette.com.