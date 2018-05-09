Big Cass Rants (Video), Lana Celebrates With Rusev Day, Zelina Vega Hypes Debut, WWE NXT

– Big Cass did not appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown but he talks to Renee Young in this backstage Fallout video. Cass takes credit for Daniel Bryan losing his Money In the Bank qualifying match to Rusev because of what he did to Bryan after their match at Backlash on Sunday. Cass says he is the absolute reason why Bryan lost and Rusev should come thank him.

Cass mocks fans on social media for supporting Rusev Day and Bryan, for not liking him because he’s a “meanie” but Cass says he’s not going to read them. He doesn’t need to post on social media all the time because he doesn’t need that validation or reassurance like everyone else in the entire company. Cass says the only reassurance he needs is to win his MITB qualifier, which has to happen some time soon. Cass says he deserves an opportunity and will go on to win Money In the Bank, then cash in to win a title of his choosing. Cass goes on about how smart he is and says we can now call him Casstradamus as he just predicted the future.

– Below is backstage video of Lana joining Rusev and Aiden English in celebrating Rusev’s Money In the Bank qualifying match win on last night’s SmackDown. Lana interrupts an interview with Dasha Fuentes and congratulates her husband, saying he’s going to become the next Mr. Money In the Bank by winning on Rusev Day. Lana leaves and Rusev goes on about how he put Bryan down to win.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* EC3 vs. Raul Mendoza

* Dakota Kai vs. Vanessa Borne

* The War Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kassius Ohno

– As noted, next week’s SmackDown in London will feature the main roster arrivals of Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega. Vega tweeted the following to hype the debuts and says they are coming to change the game forever: