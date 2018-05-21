Big Cass Storyline Injury?, Chris Benoit & Nancy Benoit Note, Mickie James

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the “Obsession” theme song for Mickie James:

– WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T turns 66 years old today. Also, today would have been Chris Benoit’s 51st birthday and Nancy Benoit’s 54th birthday.

– Big Cass spent the recent WWE European tour selling the attack from Daniel Bryan that happened on last Tuesday’s SmackDown. WWE covered the injury angle that Cass did at Sunday’s live event in Munich, Germany and wondered if he will be ready for the Money In the Bank qualifying match against Samoa Joe on Tuesday.

Below is new video of Cass selling the angle in Munich and WWE’s teaser announcement on his status:

Big Cass helped off by WWE officials in Munich, Germany during WWE Live

It seems as though Big Cass may still be in rough shape following the beating he suffered at the hands of Daniel Bryan this past Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE.

.@BigCassWWE was assisted up the ramp by @WWE officials today after his match in Munich, Germany… will he be fully prepared for his #MITB Qualifying Match against @SamoaJoe this Tuesday on #SDLive?! pic.twitter.com/4bLKVajZFa — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2018

As seen in the video above, the seven-footer was assisted up the entrance ramp by WWE officials in Munich, Germany during the intermission of the WWE Live Event in Olympiahalle on Sunday. The uncertainty of Cass’ condition raises questions not only about the ramifications of Bryan’s attack on him this past Tuesday, but also Cass’ readiness for his Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against Samoa Joe that is scheduled for this Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE.

