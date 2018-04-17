Big Cass Update, Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz Announced For WWE Tour, Saudi Arabia Video

– As noted, WWE will be holding a tryout in Saudi Arabia this week. Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at a video message from WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom, who checks in live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The video also features a look at the arena for next Friday’s big Greatest Royal Rumble event. Bloom says he will be checking in daily.

– Big Cass is currently backstage for tonight’s Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown from Providence, according to PWInsider. Cass, who was recently cleared to return to the ring from the knee injury he suffered in August 2017, was also backstage for Monday’s RAW. As noted, WWE recently filed to trademark the “Colin Cassady” name, which Cass previously used, indicating a possible name change for his return.

– WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz matches will be taking place during the May European tour. The WWE UK Twitter account made the announcement with this tweet: